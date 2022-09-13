POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNT. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 19.8 %
Shares of PNT opened at $10.27 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $925.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.20.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
