Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.