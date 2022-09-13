Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

