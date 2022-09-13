Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

