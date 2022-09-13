NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

