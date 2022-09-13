NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 66,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $236,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

