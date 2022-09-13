Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

