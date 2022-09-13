Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

