MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.30. 53,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
