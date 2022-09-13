MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.30. 53,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MeaTech 3D Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

