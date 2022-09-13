MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITCGet Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.30. 53,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

