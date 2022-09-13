KeyCorp Comments on HubSpot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.2 %

HUBS stock opened at $333.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.84 and a 200-day moving average of $369.08. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.