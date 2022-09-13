JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

