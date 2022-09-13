Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

INTU stock opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day moving average is $431.55. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.