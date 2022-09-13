Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Intel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,011,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $545,740,000 after buying an additional 1,256,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

