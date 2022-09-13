Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

HRL stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

