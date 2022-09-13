Head to Head Survey: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocuphire Pharma and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 974.38%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $78.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -110.21% -94.88% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -134.21% -32.42% -28.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma $590,000.00 84.41 -$56.69 million ($1.20) -2.02 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $97.07 million 13.53 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -10.81

Ocuphire Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.