Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $132.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Guardant Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

