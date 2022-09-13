Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

