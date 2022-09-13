Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 6,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

