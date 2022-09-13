Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$194.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

FNV opened at C$163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$154.68 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

