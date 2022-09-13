Financial Comparison: Definitive Healthcare (DH) & Its Peers

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Definitive Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million -$51.02 million -62.39 Definitive Healthcare Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 28.70

Definitive Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54 Definitive Healthcare Competitors 1651 11377 24381 532 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Definitive Healthcare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -16.21% 0.88% 0.62% Definitive Healthcare Competitors -77.35% -84.52% -7.92%

Summary

Definitive Healthcare competitors beat Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

