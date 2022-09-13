Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

