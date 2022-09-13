Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $381.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

