Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

