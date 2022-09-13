Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 445.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 276,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,087,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,518,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

