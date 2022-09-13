EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.