Eaton Vance Management Purchases 54,829 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 54,829 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Starbucks worth $361,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.