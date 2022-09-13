Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189,294 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $416,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

