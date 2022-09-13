Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

