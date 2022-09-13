Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,525,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $352,523,000 after acquiring an additional 591,736 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $5,680,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,737,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $373,791,000 after acquiring an additional 513,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 497.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

