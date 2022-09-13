Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,013.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,898.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,050.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,552.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

