Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

