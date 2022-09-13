Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

