DA Davidson Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a report released on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

ASAN stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

