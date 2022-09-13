Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Down 5.7%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 152,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 252,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

