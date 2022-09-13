CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

