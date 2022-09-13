Brokers Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental

About Transcontinental

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,600 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,850.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.