Brokers Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
