Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

