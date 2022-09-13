BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Market Perform

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.