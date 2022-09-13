Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,515 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 685,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3,533.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 556,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.