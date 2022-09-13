Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$151.38.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

BMO stock opened at C$128.68 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$118.79 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

