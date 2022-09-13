Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

