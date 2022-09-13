B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Shares Down 0.1%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 353,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

