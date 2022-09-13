B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.