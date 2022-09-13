ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 1% Higher

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 58,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 183,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter.

