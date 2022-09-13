Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735 over the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.80 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

