Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735 over the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise
MarketWise Price Performance
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.80 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
