Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735 over the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.80 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

