Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,534,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

