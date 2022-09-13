Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

