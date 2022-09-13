Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 2.6% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $72,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

