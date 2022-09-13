705 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

