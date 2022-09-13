14,241 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

