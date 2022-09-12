Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

